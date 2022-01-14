278 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 278 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 15,633 since the start of the outbreak.

Today’s total is a new record high for daily cases during the pandemic.

There were 42 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 13,358 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalization for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 1,027 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,194 or 45.39% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 12,526.