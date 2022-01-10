2 deaths; 87 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are an 82-year-old female that died January 6 and a 74-year-old female that died on January 9.

The death brings the total to 195 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 87 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 14,906 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 29 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 13,153 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 1,015 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,097 or 45.27% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 12,155.