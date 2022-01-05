5 deaths; 153 new cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed five additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 67-year-old female that died on December 7, an 89-year-old female that died on December 17, a 76-year-old male that died on December 18, a 79-year-old female that died on December 21, and a 67-year-old male that died on December 23.

The deaths bring the total to 193 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 153 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 14,379 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 42 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 12,893 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 997 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,968 or 45.10% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 11,539.