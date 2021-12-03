58 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 58 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 12,474 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 19 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,659 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 3 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 887 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,122 or 43.97% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 8,203.