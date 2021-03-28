No hesitation-Vaccination Week in Scioto County

SCIOTO — The week of March 29 is going to be a big one for those hoping to get a COVID vaccine in Scioto County.

Walk-in clinics, special clinics for 16-and-17-year-olds, and the county’s first large drive-through mass vaccination are all scheduled for the week.

On Monday and Tuesday, walk-in clinics will be available at the Scioto County Courthouse 602 7th Street Portsmouth. The clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. each of those days. No pre-registration is required.

Tuesday evening, a limited dose Pfizer clinic specifically for 16-and-17-year-olds will be held from 4:30 – 6:15 p.m. at the Courthouse. For this clinic, an appointment is required as is a parent or guardian. Please call 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277 to schedule an appointment.

On Thursday, Portsmouth City Health Department is teaming up with Scioto EMA, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments to hold the first large mass vaccination in Scioto County. The drive-through or walk-through clinic will be by appointment and begins Thursday, April 1 at 9 a.m. Those who schedule appointments should enter campus and the clinic via the Waller Street entrance. To register for an appointment, visit www.portsmouthcityhealth.org and click on the red Vaccine Schedule Information box or call 740-352-7020. This is a Pfizer clinic, so those 16 and 17 years of age will need a parent or guardian with them.

Shawnee State University staff and students are encouraged to register. The second dose will be scheduled for April 22.

