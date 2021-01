Where to find information about the COVID-19 vaccine programs in all 50 states

Every state in the United States has started administering COVID-19 vaccinations. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines varies by state, and below is where residents of all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, can go to learn about being vaccinated.

Alabama: www.alabamapublichealth.gov/

Alaska: http://dhss.alaska.gov/

Arizona: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan

California: http://cairweb.org/covid/

Colorado: https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/vaccine/vaccine-for-coloradans

Connecticut: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Immunizations/Enroll-in-the-COVID-19-Vaccination-Program

Delaware: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/

Florida: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Georgia: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine

Hawaii: https://hawaiicovid19.com/

Idaho: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

Illinois: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-plan

Indiana: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/

Iowa: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Vaccine

Kansas: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

Kentucky: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine

Louisiana: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/

Maine: https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines

Maryland: https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine/

Massachusetts: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-program

Michigan: www.Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine

Minnesota: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/plan.html

Mississippi: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420,976.html

Missouri: https://ltc.health.mo.gov/archives/14529

Montana: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusvaccine

Nebraska: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.aspx

Nevada: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/NEVADA-COVID-19-VACCINE-PLAYBOOK-VERSION-2.0.pdf

New Hampshire: https://prd.blogs.nh.gov/dos/hsem/?page_id=10681

New Jersey: https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine

New Mexico: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/

New York: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

North Carolina: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

North Dakota: https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information

Ohio: https://www.ohiohealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/

Oklahoma: https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/

Oregon: https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/

Pennsylvania: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

Puerto Rico: https:www.salud.gov.pr

Rhode Island: https://covid.ri.gov/vaccination

South Carolina: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

South Dakota: https://doh.sd.gov/Covid/Vaccine/Public.aspx

Tennessee: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html

Texas: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

Utah: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution/

Vermont: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-dashboard

Virginia: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

Washington: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/vaccine

Washington, D.C.: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc

West Virginia: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

Wisconsin: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm

Wyoming: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information/

