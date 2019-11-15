Huff named Regional Director of Operations: Marshall as Rosemount Pavilion’s Administrator

Exciting changes have been occurring at Rosemount Pavilion (formerly Heartland of Portsmouth). The management team has had several changes from new unit managers, a new Director of Nursing, and most recently, a new Administrator.

In December of 2018, the building parted ways with HCR-ManorCare and the Heartland chain of facilities to operate as Rosemount Pavilion, part of ReAch. It had operated as Heartland of Portsmouth for more than 30 years with some of the staff having had a long tenure as well. ReAch reports most of the same faces that the community has been used to seeing is still with Rosemount Pavilion, 20 Easter Drive, Portsmouth.

Rosemount Pavilion has been managed by Tim Huff, LNHA for the last two years. Huff has been extremely successful despite the challenges he’s faced such as a change in ownership. Huff has evolved the building and given it a fresh change that it needed. In the healthcare world, changes in ownership happen often but that was not the case at Rosemount Pavilion.

Huff continually advocated for his building despite being new himself. He fought for the staff and the patient’s well-being daily to ensure the change of ownership was smooth and did not disrupt their daily living. His actions did not go unnoticed with the new company, ReAch, and recently he was promoted to Regional Director of Operations. This role consists of working alongside the company’s owners to find ways to improve and evolve the healthcare facilities it oversees. Huff is responsible for facilities in the southern part of Ohio and include the areas of Portsmouth, Jackson, Cincinnati, and Dayton.

With Huff in an external role, Rosemount Pavilion hired Scott Marshall as the new Administrator. Marshall returns to our area after a 2016 move to Florida that allowed him to continue his career as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. Ready to return to his roots, Marshall and his family returned to Ohio in October when he assumed the role as Administrator at Rosemount Pavilion. Marshall brings many years of experience to the building as well as previous contacts that he is reconnecting with since his return.

For more information contact Ashley Oesch, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at (740)-354-4505

