This week we are back to the “superhero” genre. It seems like it’s been quite a while and surprisingly we have a break from horror films. Don’t worry we will finish out “spooky season” next week Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made the jump to mainstream films many, many, many years ago. I used to think as a little kid that Hulk Hogan was the biggest wrestler turned movie star. I was dead wrong. Seeing his films now. They are ABSOLUTELY terrible. So bad. However, Johnson has made some very good films recently. His first big entrance into Hollywood was as “The Scorpion King” in the Mummy franchise. The CGI from that film was terrible and took away from the story. Would this be any better?

Onto the film.

We open in 2600 BC in a land called Kahndaq. It seems like a generic Egyptian kingdom if I’m being honest. However, I was intrigued. We meet a young boy who’s given powers by the council of Wizards and takes out the evil ruler Ahkton.

We move onto present day and see a group looking for an ancient crown. It’s called the Crown of Sabbac and gives the wearer power. You see where this is going. We meet archeologist Adrianna Tomaz (Shahi) who’s looking for the crown. Her character and her son Amon (Sabongui) are bright spots of this film, just for the record. Eventually guess what happens. Black Adam (Johnson) gets awoken in the search for the crown and we think he is a hero. He is not. The superhero is a brute! He slaughters countless soldiers trying to stop him. We then meet the the Justice Society consisting of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher who attempt to stop Black Adam as well. From this group Doctor Fate played by the great and former 007 Pierce Bronson is also wonderful. This movie is fun.

This isn’t a masterpiece. This is a wild superhero flick, which leans into The Rock being its star. He is fun to watch and the scenes where he is destroying the set pieces work. The plot is a bit generic but tries. The CGI in the beginning isn’t the best either but with Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Bronson you could do MUCH worse. Also stay after the credits. 2 and a half stars out of 5

McManus https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_web1_McManus-6-2-1-2.jpg McManus