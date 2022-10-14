Oak Ridge Boys coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on Nov. 6

PORTSMOUTH – The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will welcome the Oak Ridge Boys on Sunday, Nov. 6. Marking their 18th appearance at the VRCFA, their performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater.

With one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and #1 Pop smashes. Every time the group steps before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of chartered singles and 50 years of tradition to a stage show widely acknowledge as among the most exciting anywhere. The group has scored twelve gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album – plus one double platinum single – and has had more than a dozen national #1 singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

Tickets for the Oak Ridge Boys are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets prices for the show are $47.00 for standard, $42.00 for seniors, and $35.00 for those 18 & under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts upcoming shows, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Oak-Ridge-Boys.jpeg