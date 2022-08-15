Stand-up comedy show announced

Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce a stand-up comedy show on the College Drive Campus on Thursday, August 18.

The event will take place from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M on the lawn behind the main building, weather permitting. In the instance of rain, the event will move to the teleconference room of the Learning Resource Center at College Drive.

The event is free and open to students, faculty, staff and the community. Donations of canned food, hygiene products, and school supplies will be accepted in support of the Pathfinder Pantry.

Scheduled comedians include Christopher Toyloy, Shaena Rabbani, Xavier Dunson, and Yale Reames, all from Columbus, Ohio.

Due to the mature nature of some of the show’s content, the event is recommended for adults only.

For more information, email Orlando Currie at [email protected]

