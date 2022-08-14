ACTC announces Party on the Lawn festivities, August 19th

ASHLAND, KY – The Student Government Association at Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce they will be hosting Pathfinder Party on the Lawn next week.

On Friday, August 19, BARKer Farm will be bringing their petting zoo to campus from 5 P.M. to 7 p.m. and M&M Party Center will be setting up inflatables for children to enjoy. CAB’s Catering will be providing hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and cookies. There will also be informational tables set up from various ACTC programs and departments, as well as our community partners. The event is open to ACTC faculty and staff, students, and their families. Members of the community are also welcome to attend. The cost of admission is one hygiene product or canned food item that will support the Pathfinder Pantry. The college will also be accepting donated school supplies.

For more information, please contact Orlando Currie at [email protected] Ashland Community and Technical College is strengthening our communities by providing certificate, diploma, and associate degree programs that prepare students for employees for employment or transfer to baccalaureate programs as well as enhance job skills through workforce training. As a member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.

