I can’t believe I’m writing this

I am shocked to be writing this review. No, we don’t have a ghostwriter this week and no there isn’t a guest reviewer, but if you only read this first paragraph. Know this. Go see this movie!

I know I know. I’m shocked as well. I hadn’t seen the original Sing (2016) and honestly knew nothing about it or its sequel. As you noticed last week with no reviews we are in the early parts of 2022 and the new releases have been sparse. This is normal with and without COVID precautions.

So, this film came out at the end of December but is still in theaters. We haven’t reviewed an animated film in quite some time and we haven’t had anything to really be excited about, because some good popcorn and snacks BUT this week changes that.

Onto the film.

We open with a performance of Alice and Wonderland at a small theater which is run by Buster Moon the koala (McConaughey) he’s nervous and excited to watch his friends and the cast perform. There’s a scout in the audience and they hope to impress and book a big-time gig. Think the big Las Vegas shows that are seen nightly. Unfortunately, it bombs.

Moon is the heart of this film though. He rallies his friends and they head off to try and get signed by the media mogul Jimmy Crystal (Cannavale.) The group sneaks in and SOMEHOW gets offered a spot to make their space opera!!!! It was amazing. I’d love to see it in real-life.

I don’t want to give away the plot but I will tell you this cast is A-LIST!!! Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton…and BONO!?!?

The songs (some covers) were phenomenal. I again can’t believe I’m writing this. The story has heart and genuine humor. And that space opera. It was excellent! Most importantly, as someone who hasn’t seen the first film. It didn’t matter. It was fun. It made Bethany and I laugh. She sang. I will neither confirm nor deny if I did. We laughed and I’ve not been this happy after a movie in a long time. 5 STARS OUT OF 5. YES! 5 STARS. GO SEE IT, GO RENT IT, GO BUY IT.

