slightly cookie-cutter, but fun

We have a NEW movie this week. No sequel, no reboot. However, this is a Marvel movie….stick with me here! It’s good! Eternals is about a group of superheroes not from Earth who are actually the first ones to “help” Earth.

When you think Marvel you normally think of the Avengers, Spiderman, and the X-Men. This group actually is around before them all. I did wonder why Marvel Studios chose to wait until after the Avengers films to introduce this new yet old crew. Would they live up to Iron Man and Captain America?

Onto the film.

We open with scrolling text akin to Star Wars. The film tells us that “In the beginning…..before the six Singularities and the dawn of creation, came the CELESTIALS…”

We learn from the continued written backstory that through creation “life began and thrived. All was in balance.” However, a predator appeared called DEVIANTS. The universe now turned to chaos. Arishem who created the World, then created the Eternals to combat this force.

I’ll admit this text already had been impressed. I was slightly confused, which being a new film I think most would be. However, I was ready to see what unfolded. Immediately we are shown a ship flying through space. It looks AWESOME! The CGI throughout was impressive. We learn that the last of the Deviants have been destroyed and honestly the group just live

life. They separate from each other but live on for the next 500 years. Of course, things will not stay quiet.

A new enemy appears. Of course, and the Eternals are back in action. If you are a fan of superhero movies you will enjoy this.

I’ve been attempting to leave the plot for you when you watch a film and I want to do the same here. This film is good versus evil with a mix of both peppered in. On a technically level this a GREAT film to look at. I mean look at that cast! A-list after A-list. They all work in their respective roles. You get the typical “Marvel” humor and the action scenes keep you on the edge of your seat. Like I said if you are a fan of “superhero” films go see it if you haven’t already.

However, I feel it is overly long. I get trying to establish a backstory for each character, but I also think some of the scenes were added, just to add runtime. It veered at time. The story also turned slightly cookie-cutter as we tend to see from time to time, but more importantly, it was fun. You could do far worse with this film, DEFINITELY see it in theaters. If you’re on the fence…go see Dune again. 3 stars out of 5

