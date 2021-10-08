Bond is Back. Wait…this isn’t a review of No Time to Die? No. The newest Bond film (and last for Daniel Craig) will be out next week. The previous entry Spectre came out in 2015. I was not doing reviews then and to be honest when I remember watching it I didn’t like it at all. I thought it was overly cheesy and a touch boring. I wanted to revisit, as I feel this will be a must-see if you see the new one that was released today.

If you’re a Bond fan everyone has a favorite. I remember Goldeneye with Pierce Brosnan and have always loved his take on James Bond. However, when Daniel Craig came on the scene with Casino Royale he was a game changer. It was more gritty than most Bonds and Sean Connery can do no wrong it is safe to say maybe Craig would become the best?

Spectre is the 4th film by Daniel Craig as Bond and the 24th overall. To me, it feels like Craig’s Bond films are one big journey as opposed to other actors (Connery, Lazenby, Moore, Dalton, and Brosnan) for the most part seemed to be one-offs. Now, would I still think this is a weak entry in the Bond franchise? Would this only be watched to brush up before the new film? I will say my Grandpa Dane watched this with me (he hasn’t been to the movies in a long time.) He loved it!

Onto the film.

We open Bond (Craig) in Mexico City on the hunt for an assassin. Immediately, the suspense is in the air. He chases henchmen around wearing a disguise. Destroys buildings. Fights in a helicopter! How can this get any better? It does.

Bond tracks down information and is trying to learn more about the corrupt organization known as Spectre. He looks for Mr. White (Christensen) a character from previous films and without spoiling too much Mr. White (Christensen) send him to look for his estranged daughter Dr. Swann (Seydoux.) Going further down the rabbit hole on what this organization is and what they are capable of.

I said originally the film fell flat for me. Maybe I was younger and didn’t pay enough attention, but this movie is GREAT. The chemistry across the board is outstanding. The action set pieces are peppered in when they should be and it doesn’t oversaturate the plot. The storylines all connect well, and the twist and turns had me on the edge of my seat even with a movie I’ve seen before. Papaw says 5 stars out of 5.

I wouldn’t go THAT far. The ending seems to fail some. The action tapers off and it’s a touch cheesy but not as over-the-top as I remember. If you haven’t seen Spectre or it’s been a while I highly suggest revisiting before you see No Time To Die. Expect that next week! 4 stars out of 4

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_web1_McManus-6-1.jpg