Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of March 16 – 21, 2020.

“Youthful Visions” High School Art Exhibit (March 1-31) In celebration of Youth Art Month, the Local History Department of the Portsmouth Public Library will display an exhibit of artwork created by local high school art students. The “Youthful Visions” display consists of both two- and three-dimensional work in a variety of media. Special bookmarks designed by the students will also be available to library patrons.
The Sky’s the Limit Quilt Display (Now – April 25) The Portsmouth Public Library and the Down by the River Quilt Guild are pleased to present “The Sky’s the limit” an exciting display of handmade quilts created by members of the guild. The quilts will be on display around the balcony at the Portsmouth Library till April 25th. Come see these beautiful works of art!
Story Times:
Tuesday, March 17 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville
Tuesday, March 17 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg
Tuesday, March 17 – Books N’ Play Story Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Wednesday, March 18 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville
Wednesday, March 18 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Thursday, March 19 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth
Friday, March 20 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster
Friday, March 20 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston
Children Programs:
Tuesday, March 17 – Gnome Garden Craft at 6pm at South Webster
Tuesday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Craft at 6pm at Portsmouth
Thursday, March 19 – LEGO Club at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg
Saturday, March 21 – Miniature Dollhouses Craft at 2pm at Portsmouth
Tween Programs:
Monday, March 16 – Superhero Peg Doll at 4pm at Lucasville
Thursday, March 19 – Slime Time at 4pm at South Webster
Thursday, March 19 – Tween Club: Board Game Night at 4:30pm at Portsmouth
Teen Programs:
Monday, March 16 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Monday, March 16 – March Madness Bracket at 6pm at New Boston
Tuesday, March 17 – Glove Monsters Craft at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Wednesday, March 18 – Virtual Reality Games at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Thursday, March 19 – Page to Stage at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Adult Programs:
Tuesday, March 17 – Inspirational Book Group at 12pm at Portsmouth
Tuesday, March 17 – Workplace Success at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Thursday, March 19 – Photo Editing at 3pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Saturday, March 21 – Library at the Lofts at 2pm at Coffee at the Lofts
Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:
Lucasville: 740-259-6119
New Boston: 740-456-4412
Portsmouth: 740-354-5688
South Webster: 740-778-2122
Wheelersburg: 740-574-6116