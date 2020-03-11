Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of March 16 – 21, 2020.

“Youthful Visions” High School Art Exhibit (March 1-31) In celebration of Youth Art Month, the Local History Department of the Portsmouth Public Library will display an exhibit of artwork created by local high school art students. The “Youthful Visions” display consists of both two- and three-dimensional work in a variety of media. Special bookmarks designed by the students will also be available to library patrons.

The Sky’s the Limit Quilt Display (Now – April 25) The Portsmouth Public Library and the Down by the River Quilt Guild are pleased to present “The Sky’s the limit” an exciting display of handmade quilts created by members of the guild. The quilts will be on display around the balcony at the Portsmouth Library till April 25th. Come see these beautiful works of art!

Story Times:

Tuesday, March 17 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville

Tuesday, March 17 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Tuesday, March 17 – Books N’ Play Story Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Wednesday, March 18 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville

Wednesday, March 18 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Thursday, March 19 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

Friday, March 20 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

Friday, March 20 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Tuesday, March 17 – Gnome Garden Craft at 6pm at South Webster

Tuesday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Craft at 6pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, March 19 – LEGO Club at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Saturday, March 21 – Miniature Dollhouses Craft at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Monday, March 16 – Superhero Peg Doll at 4pm at Lucasville

Thursday, March 19 – Slime Time at 4pm at South Webster

Thursday, March 19 – Tween Club: Board Game Night at 4:30pm at Portsmouth

Teen Programs:

Monday, March 16 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Monday, March 16 – March Madness Bracket at 6pm at New Boston

Tuesday, March 17 – Glove Monsters Craft at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday, March 18 – Virtual Reality Games at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, March 19 – Page to Stage at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Tuesday, March 17 – Inspirational Book Group at 12pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday, March 17 – Workplace Success at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Thursday, March 19 – Photo Editing at 3pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Saturday, March 21 – Library at the Lofts at 2pm at Coffee at the Lofts

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116