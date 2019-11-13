Bob Evans Restaurants to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for 100 Families in Need

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, November 12, 2019 – Bob Evans knew better than anyone the importance of hospitality, not only at his restaurants, but also when he welcomed friends and family into his home during the holidays. To extend this spirit of hospitality across the community, Bob Evans Restaurants is inviting guests to join us in supporting families in need this holiday season. For the first 100 people who order a Farmhouse Feast® online on November 14, Bob Evans will donate a four-person Farmhouse Feast to their local food bank.

“People look to us to be a big part of their Thanksgiving celebrations, whether that’s joining us in the restaurants on that day or serving a Farmhouse Feast to their loved ones at home. We serve Thanksgiving meals all year, so in a lot of ways, our brand is synonymous with the holiday,” said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We’re a big part of our communities during the holiday season, so it was important to us to find a way to give back.”

Each Farmhouse Feast is fully cooked and ready to heat and serve with minimal preparation time. The Premium Farmhouse Feast – which feeds 8-10 people – includes slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, as well as Thanksgiving classics made with the same farm fresh ingredients Bob Evans serves every day, like bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, fresh-baked rolls, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie. Farmhouse Feasts are also available for smaller groups of four and eight.

Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast by calling, ordering online or in restaurant at any Bob Evans location with pickups available through Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

For those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, all Bob Evans locations will be hosting guests until 8 p.m. on November 28. Guests can order from the full breakfast menu until 11 a.m., then a limited breakfast menu and special Thanksgiving meal thereafter which includes a choice of entrée, three sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. There will also be a Premium option available, including both ham and turkey, for $16.99.

For more information, heating instructions and to order a Farmhouse Feast, visit www.BobEvans.com/farmhouse-feast.