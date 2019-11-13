Stuart’s Opera House record sale

Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio hosts our regular Stuart’s Record Sale on Sunday, November 17th from 12pm to 5pm and admission is free! Join us in the Stuart’s Opera House Grand Lobby where vendors will be selling vinyl records (including LPs, 45s, and more), CD’s, and much more. Come dig through some crates, look for that record you need to complete your collection, or just leave with a stack of new finds and favorites. If you would like to vend please e-mail chloe@stuartsoperahouse.org for more info. Doors will open at 12:00pm. For more information call Stuart’s Opera House at (740) 753-1924 or visit www.stuartsoperahouse.org.