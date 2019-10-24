Zombieland: Double Tap

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin

Runtime: 99 minutes

Rating R (for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug use and sexual content)

This week we get a sequel to 2009’s Zombieland. I remember seeing this for the first time in Columbus with my family and loved it. Zombies, it seems, have their own genre in today’s media. The question is have we become oversaturated with these monsters? This week I was in Ashland for the film (Sorry Portsmouth). I had high hopes for the film, but was worried it wouldn’t live up to my own expectations.

On to the film

We open a few years after 2009’s Zombieland. We get a voice over from Columbus (Eisenberg). We learn of three new types of disease (zombies in this film are called Z’s) Homer’s just like the bumbling Homer Simpson, Hawking’s like the renowned Stephen Hawking’s and Ninja’s…Yes those Ninja’s. Other than that things are relatively the same. Columbus and Wichita (Stone) are still in love, Tallahassee (Harrelson) still hates hippies and Little Rock (Breslin) wants to do her own thing. They’ve upgraded their home they’re in the White House relatively safe. Things will not stay calm for long. Columbus who over analyzes everything and is always A LOT proposes to Wichita with the Hope Diamond. This does not go well. The next morning Wichita and Little Rock are gone leaving only a note saying goodbye. They both refuse to speak and took Tallahassee’s prize possession “ The Beast” his tricked out ride with Dale Earnhardt’s number three on the sides. The duo is devastated the girls are gone. On a mission for supplies a month later they run into a girl named Madison ( She does Hot Yoga….No jokes needed here) she immediately likes Columbus and comes back to the White house. With some charm they get together. He really waited a while didn’t he? But wait, Wichita returns. This isn’t awkward at all! Little Rock is gone and now the trio with Madison are off to find her.

We then get back to a road comedy/horror film akin to the previous movie. Here is where it shines the script is a blast and the chemistry between the entire cast shines even brighter than the first film. It feel like a family, It feels like an estranged couple, and obviously more Z’s. There off to Grace Land for two reasons. To find Little Rock and because Tallahassee loves The King. Not to mention they’re traveling in a minivan. Tallahassee hates minivans.

This film is near perfect in my opinion. The deaths are non stop and look as real as could be although two in particular took me out of the film because the CGI wasn’t the greatest. The pace of the film worked. This film isn’t the longest and honestly I wish there was more because it was so much fun. We had cameos that didn’t overstay their welcome and added nice laughs. My last complaint was two of the twists were obvious and I wish it wouldn’t have been shown to you so early. I leaned over to my brother and said. I bet this happens…it did. I enjoyed the voice overs as well although they got monotonous at times. Another thing to note is that thisfilm sets up the premise nicely so you honestly don’t have to have seen Zombieland to enjoy it.

Go see this film: there are kills, there is humor, a GIANT monster truck, and even Woody Harrelson singing some Elvis. Since we’re in October, horror films are at the forefront. This is one of the best, especially with all of the humor infused in it.

Also, stay for the mid credit scene you wont be disappointed. Four and half stars out of five.

By Andrew McManus Contributing Columnist

