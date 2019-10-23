The Vernon Senior Over 55 Club will hold it’s annual Fall Festival on October 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Vernon Over 55 Building located at 1961 Turkey Foot Rd., Wheelersburg, Ohio. There will be food – beans, cornbread, and hot dogs, desserts, and drinks. Their handmade quilt will be raffled along with lots of door prizes. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 740-574-2690. Some of the ladies who worked on the quilt include, from left to right, Carole Powell, Eileen Crawford, and Sandy Ramey.