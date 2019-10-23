Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of October 21 – October 26, 2019!
Story Times:
Tuesday, October 22 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville
Tuesday, October 22 – Family Storytime at 11:30am at Wheelersburg
Tuesday, October 22 – Books N’ Play Story Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Wednesday, October 23 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville
Wednesday, October 23 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Thursday, October 24 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth
Friday, October 25 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster
Friday, October 25 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston
Children Programs:
Tuesday, October 22 – Halloween Painting at 6pm at South Webster
Wednesday, October 23 – Spooky Slime at 3:30pm at Lucasville
Thursday, October 24 – Creepy Confections Carnival at Portsmouth
Saturday, October 26 – LEGO Club at 2pm at Portsmouth
Tween Programs:
Monday. October 21 – Mummy Luminaries at 4pm at Lucasville
Wednesday, October 23 – Mood Dial Sign at 4:30pm at New Boston
Teen Programs:
Monday, October 21 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Tuesday, October 22 – Nightmare Catcher at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Wednesday, October 23 – STEM Time at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Adult Programs:
Monday, October 21 – 3D Printing at 11am at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Tuesday, October 22 – Workplace Success at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Thursday, October 24 – Afternoon of Oils at 4pm at Portsmouth ($10 program fee)
Thursday, October 24 – Devices at 6pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:
Lucasville: 740-259-6119 New Boston: 740-456-4412 Portsmouth: 740-354-5688 South Webster: 740-778-2122 Wheelersburg: 740-574-6116