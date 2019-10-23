Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of October 21 – October 26, 2019!

Story Times:

Tuesday, October 22 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville

Tuesday, October 22 – Family Storytime at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Tuesday, October 22 – Books N’ Play Story Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Wednesday, October 23 – Family Story Time at 11am at Lucasville

Wednesday, October 23 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Thursday, October 24 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

Friday, October 25 – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

Friday, October 25 – Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Tuesday, October 22 – Halloween Painting at 6pm at South Webster

Wednesday, October 23 – Spooky Slime at 3:30pm at Lucasville

Thursday, October 24 – Creepy Confections Carnival at Portsmouth

Saturday, October 26 – LEGO Club at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Monday. October 21 – Mummy Luminaries at 4pm at Lucasville

Wednesday, October 23 – Mood Dial Sign at 4:30pm at New Boston

Teen Programs:

Monday, October 21 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday, October 22 – Nightmare Catcher at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday, October 23 – STEM Time at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Monday, October 21 – 3D Printing at 11am at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Tuesday, October 22 – Workplace Success at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Thursday, October 24 – Afternoon of Oils at 4pm at Portsmouth ($10 program fee)

Thursday, October 24 – Devices at 6pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119 New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412 Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688 South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122 Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116