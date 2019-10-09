Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of October 7 – 12, 2019!
Story Times:
Tuesday, October 8 – Toddler Time at 11am at Lucasville
Tuesday, October 8 – Family Storytime at 11:30am at Wheelersburg
Tuesday, October 8 – Books N’ Play Storytime at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Wednesday, October 9 – Family Storytime at 11am at Lucasville
Wednesday, October 9 – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth
Thursday, October 10 – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth
Friday, October 11 – Family Storytime at 10:30am at South Webster
Friday, October 11 – Family Storytime at 11:30am at New Boston
Children Programs:
Tuesday, October 8 – The Lost Mummy Escape Room at 6pm at Portsmouth
Thursday, October 10 – Pumpkin Painting at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg
Thursday, October 10 – Halloween Yoga at 6pm at Portsmouth
Saturday, October 12 – Halloween Craft at 2pm at Portsmouth
Tween Programs:
Thursday, October 10 – Yarn Wrapped Mummy Craft at 4:30pm at Portsmouth
Teen Programs:
Monday, October 7 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Tuesday, October 8 – Halloween Jewelry at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Tuesday, October 8 – Teen Painting at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg
Wednesday, October 9 – Computer Games at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Thursday, October 10 – Science Meets Literature at 2:30pm at Portsmouth
Adult Programs:
Monday, October 7 – Festive Door Hanger at 6pm at New Boston ($5 program fee)
Tuesday, October 8 – Workplace Success at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Thursday, October 10 – Devices at 6pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab
Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:
Lucasville: 740-259-6119
New Boston: 740-456-4412
Portsmouth: 740-354-5688
South Webster: 740-778-2122
Wheelersburg: 740-574-6116