YOUR VIEWFinal Friday

This weekend Portsmouth was hopping. I was lucky enough to attend 2 events and put together one of them. First up we got to close out summer strong with the Final Friday concert. This was the last concert series of the year and they closed it out in style. The “Blues Bash @ Three Bridges” featured Sean Carney & the Joint Rockers, Mikey Mike & the Big Unit, Micah Kesselring, and Ashley Huffer with Nevada Hart. Per usual the event was a blast. I truly enjoy this series because each event is so unique and different. It was a perfect night to enjoy blues. The atmosphere was intimate and it was nice to see the area enjoying a relaxing evening with some FANTASTIC local acts. We also again got to see a concert series, where each act blended seamlessly into the other. This is a testament to Robert and Julia Black. They care SO MUCH for this series and it’s obvious from booking the acts to working tirelessly at them that this is truly a labor of love. Thank you both for all you do.

