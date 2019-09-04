Directed by Ric Roman Waugh

Starring: Gerald Butler, Morgan Freeman, Nick Nolte, Lance Reddick, Jada Pinkett Smith

Runtime: 121 minutes

Another week. Another sequel. I know I said last week I was debating on seeing this film and seeing Ready or Not. Clearing I saw the later and it was excellent. This week’s review isn’t a retread, but the Labor Day weekend typically doesn’t have any new releases. I’m not sure if you follow any kind of box office numbers but Angel Has Fallen has been #1 at the box office going on 2 weeks strong. With the numbers being there to show its popularity I had to give it a shot. This is the third film in the “Fallen” franchise. A little backstory of the films. The first was released in 2013 called Olympus Has Fallen. We met are reluctant hero from this series Mike Banning (Butler) He’s a secret service agent and obviously the White House is under attack. Spoilers because there are obviously 3 films. In 2016 we saw London Has Fallen. Same formula but with a twist. Mike Banning is back and this time overseas. As the title suggests, we are in London and the assassinate attempts have grown larger. All world leaders are under attack. Lastly, we have this year’s Angel Has Fallen. What would they come up with next?

Onto the film.

We open with Bannon (Butler) training and still with the Secret Service. I’ll stop you right here. The cliché plot lines are blatant right from the start. He’s being looked at for a promotion to Secret Service Director. (It’s usually either retirement or a promotion) This film’s president is Allan Trumbull (Freeman) and he wants Bannon to replace the existing Director Gentry (Lance Reddick – who is one of this film’s bright spots)

We then learn that Bannon is having psychological issues. I’d imagine from how many times he’s had to save the world, but he’s hiding this. Of course. As President Trumbull and Bannon are off fishing in a remote area and ANOTHER assassination attempt occurs. Trumbull is put into a coma and Bannon is framed.

From here we have a mix of films, most notably to me was The Fugitive (GREAT FILM) As I stated earlier Gentry (Reddick) was a great addition to the cast and helped save the film to an extent. He acts as the foil to Bannon and seems to be always lurking one step behind to catch his man. Bannon must find the unlikeliest of ally’s, his father. Again, the film worked well with casting. Clay Bannon is played by Nick Nolte. In recent years Nolte has popped up from time to time and he always seems to bring all the energy he has to every role. Again, it worked. The back and forth banter between father and son worked. It was a nice addition thrown in with the gun fights and chases. Unfortunately, the compliments end here.

To be honest. I never expected a 3rd film in this franchise. I never expected a 2nd. The first film felt fresh and it was a breath of fresh air from the action movies we were seeing in 2013. Gritty and take no prisoners. Six years later it feels tired and bored. Personally, I enjoy Gerald Butler, he’s one of your go-to action heroes. I just wish there was more to the story than what we’ve seen countless times. I lost count after eight of cliché plot points and predictable twists. I will say this, if you love this franchise. Go see it. It wraps up everything, whether in a good or bad way is up to you to decide. If you haven’t seen the others, I’d hold off and watch the predecessors first. Remember last week’s review Ready or Not. Go see it!!! Get out of this heat and go enjoy some popcorn and a few hours of entertainment. Next week we get back into the horror genre….Halloween is coming, and we will be meeting Pennywise the clown in IT: Chapter 2. 1 ½ stars out of 5 #SHOPLOCAL

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/09/web1_McManus-1.jpg

By Andrew McManus Contributing Columnist

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development.He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158

