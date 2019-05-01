Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gilliam, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin

Runtime: 181 minutes

This is the week you’ve been waiting for. Avengers Endgame has finally arrived. 21 films precede the conclusion to the Infinity Stone Saga, with the first being Iron Man in 2008. First let me preface this review with a note. I will do my BEST to not spoil this film. I believe this may very well be the best film of the year and I urge you to go see it. If you worry this review may spoil too much, set it aside and read it after viewing. I went in a little worried about the run-time. Just over 3 hours seemed like a lot. Hannah Stanford a self-proclaimed movie buff went with me and her exact words after the film, “It was three hours long and I still wanted more.” I felt the flow of this film was perfect and it truly didn’t feel like 3 hours had passed. I also wanted more.

Onto the film.

For those who haven’t since the previous film, Avengers: Infinity War “something” happens we will refer to as “the snap.” This new film picks up before the snap and we get around 20 minutes before the title screen is even shown. I wasn’t expecting that and it was a nice touch to jump start the film and give backstory for those new to the series. The action immediately shot out like a cannonball and didn’t stop or disappoint.

After the title screen, there is a time jump. However long that is will only be figured out by seeing the film. As you can see from the starring list, this is obviously an ensemble piece. We’ve had 21 previous films with various solo projects and backstories to have us learn and love the characters. Side note, if you haven’t seen them all. Like the “self-proclaimed” movie buff Hannah, we found a YouTube video with a nice recap of everything leading up to Endgame. The movie really shines with the comradery and banter between the characters. We see love and loss and we see hope and despair. The journey this film takes you on is akin to a roller coaster. Anticipation leading up to the drop and an exhilarating ride from there on out. I had one complaint and only one. Ironically this is due to the character from my first review: Captain Marvel. As seen in her origin film, and again here, she is just way to overpowered. It’s hard to worry or think anything but victory will happen when she is around. I’d imagine in future films Marvel will create forces to combat this dilemma with their characters.

I could write a review on each character in this film and how they all shined in different ways. The one I will mention here is Thor (Hemsworth) When we met Thor years before he was a typical brute but recently his character has turned into one of the main comic reliefs of this series (Thor: Ragnarok is a great example of this). In Endgame, Hemsworth is excellent. His banter with Rocket Racoon (Cooper) is worth the price of admission alone and had my family and I laughing nonstop. In that same regard, Thanos (Brolin) excels as the “big bad” of this saga. In any good film there should be complex characters. As in life things aren’t black and white. Brolin is able to channel a sadness, yet madness that has you feeling for his character and wanting to jump in and take the fight to him yourself at the same time.

The visuals in this film are amazing, as to be expected. It puzzles me how Marvel can get it so right and other companies get it so wrong. We see the Hulk (Ruffalo) and although green looks as real as you or I. We also see characters “de-aged” like Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel and they again look spot on. The music throughout has an epic feel to it and really helps get you into the mindset of each scene. Whether it’s a scene of sadness or an insane battle the visuals and score go hand in hand to elevate this film.

Go see this film. Go see it more than once. With the runtime it’s easy to miss a moment or two. We also saw this in 3D, and I recommend that as well. I’ve expected most 3D films lately to not be worth the extra ticket pricing. This one is different. It again added elements to the film. We are given extra depth and a few scenes that just pop. Highly recommend 3D for this film. In closing, I believe audiences young or old will enjoy Endgame. As I stated earlier, if you have reservations about not seeing all the films do a little digging on YouTube. It also wasn’t even necessary to know it all as they did an amazing job of making Endgame stand on its own feet. This is currently the best film of the year. 5 stars out of 5 #SHOPLOCAL

By Andrew McManus Contributing Columnist

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development. He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-981-9158.

