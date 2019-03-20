Captain Marvel

Directed by: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn

Runtime: 125 minutes

First, let’s start with an introduction. Hello readers! My name’s Andrew McManus. I’m the Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and our parent company Eflow Development. For the foreseeable future, I’ll also be writing reviews and letting you know the best movies to go see! I’ve loved movies my whole life and have lost count of the times I’ve done movie marathons with my friends and family. My grandfather also LOVES going to the movies as well and if he didn’t get a shout out I’d feel terrible. Future reviews will get right into it. Just wanted to say hello and thank you all for reading.

Onto the the film.

Most Marvel movies have several things in common. We always get some deeper message besides good verses evil. This one came off as a surprise being about “Inner Peace” I’d watched a few trailers and was a little concerned this film would be more about “kid stuff” (they even referenced this in the movie) I was wrong.

Starting off I immediately noticed something different. The Marvel logo was all of creator Stan Lee. In place of the heroes we’ve learned to know and love was the creator of them all. A very nice “Thank you Stan” was included considering his recent passing. (Nice touch Marvel)

We then meet our heroine Carol Danvers/Vers (Brie Larson) on the planet of Hala, who is training with her mentor Yon-Rogg ( Jude Law) Don’t let the names scare you, I managed to write them down in the dark. It seems she has lost her memory in an attack and we see several flashbacks which were impressive and streamless. Carol’s people are known as the Kree and are fighting a race known as the Skrulls. Think of the Skrulls as a mix between a vampire and an orc. It seemed their leaders name was Talos (Mendelsohn) who was as superb as he was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Now without giving more plot points than you need Carol ends up on Earth, also known as C-53, more importantly crash-landing inside a Blockbuster. We then realize it’s the 90s and the nostalgia is rampant and a good thing. It boasts a great soundtrack with No Doubt, TLC, and Nirvana, we also get a funny nod to how painfully slow internet used to be for all of us.

We met Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulston (Clark Greg) both who have been “de-aged” and look the visuals look superb. The back and forth between Fury and Carol is excellent and starts to play like a buddy comedy with a TON of action. Not to take too much of their spotlight, the best part of the movie is a cat

named Goose. I can confidently say the scenes with Goose are easily worth the price of admission. Seriously, if you stop reading here. Go see the movie for Goose the cat. I never expected to write that sentence in my life.

The Marvel universe we know now really kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man. We’ve had 20 movies before Captain Marvel which will lead up to Avengers: Endgame in April. I worried that if you hadn’t seen any of them this movie may not be for you. I again was wrong. What I really enjoyed about the film was that it was a good stand-alone film. The movie is also a nice starting off point if you’re new to the Marvel universe. I never thought I needed some new back-story I would have gathered from a different film while watching. There are also a few Easter eggs I caught for the die-hard Marvel fans. Most importantly is the overall message of the film: Inner peace.

As I stated in our opening, I was surprised that the core message and value you’ll take from this is about having inner peace and believing in yourself. We get to see Carol struggle with her memories and lost memories and I didn’t expect a deep message but welcomed it. Go see this film for the message, the fantastic action scenes, or again Goose the cat. This feels like the first Summer movie and I promise Summer is coming soon. Ok soonish. Go enjoy it and do it in town, Portsmouth Cinema was great to me. 4 star out of 5 #SHOPLOCAL

By Andrew McManus Contributing Columnist

Andrew McManus is Operations Manager for Patties & Pints and its parent company Eflow Development. He can be reached at andrew@eflowdevelopment.com or 740-285-1778.

