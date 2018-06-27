Final Friday in Boneyfiddle Presents Welcome to P’Town from 5:30-10:00 p.m. on June 29th at Market Street Square. The event, hosted by Rob Black, will feature the music of: The Poverty String Band, Dana Romanello, Tom Stiverson, Jeff Valentine, Andy Russell, Rob Black, Ryan hunt, Shelby Moore, Sasha Colette, Micah Kesselring, Zeke Mullins, Scot Mullins, Boyd Williams, Barbell Sallee, Casey Smith, and Brian Edwards. With Cameo performances by Todd Hehl, Richard Moon, and Don Smith. Don’t forget to bring a chair!