Fire hydrant testing begins Sept. 1

The Portsmouth Fire Department will begin conducting fire hydrant testing in various areas of the city including Sciotoville Thursday, September 1st through Friday, September 30th during the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding weekends.

During hydrant testing, residents may notice discolored water or air in the lines. This should dissipate a couple of hours after hydrant testing. If discoloration is noticed, it is recommended to refrain from laundry (especially white clothes) until the water clears.

The hydrants are tested each year to ensure they are working properly and also to meet the requirements set forth by ISO. The city’s ISO rating directly affects homeowners and businesses insurance rates.