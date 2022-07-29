FBP Supports Disaster Relief Initiatives

PORTSMOUTH—Fluor-BWXT (FBP) recently donated $1,000 to the Scioto Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief programs in Jackson, Pike, and Scioto counties. The American Red Cross responds to natural disasters by providing immediate assistance to the affected families.

“We are thrilled to support their disaster relief programs and look forward to learning more about their educational programs,” FBP Site Project Director Greg Wilkett said. “We know there is a great need for their services and are proud that we have several employees at the site who volunteer and are making a difference in their communities as well.”

Regional Philanthropy Officer Jeffrey Hornyak has been with the Red Cross for about three years.

“We are 90 percent volunteer-based. Recently, we went through a planned realignment to deliver our services more effectively and efficiently throughout our region,” Hornyak said. “We are thankful to have the support of Fluor-BWXT to help us continue to provide these essential services in our community.”

The American Red Cross offers response and recovery assistance during natural disasters such as tornadoes, flooding, and also for house fires, one of the most common disasters.

They also have emergency preparedness programs in place. Through their “Sound the Alarm” program, the American Red Cross helps families develop emergency plans, test existing smoke alarms and install free smoke detectors.

Staff report

For more information about Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, please visit www.fbportsmouth.org.

