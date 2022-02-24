Wheelersburg seeks nominations for WHS Hall of Fame

WHEELERSBURG — Graduates of Wheelersburg High School are encouraged to nominate a former graduate for the WHS Hall of Fame program.

Nomination forms are available at the Board of Education Office or may be downloaded from the district web page. The completed nomination form must be returned to the Wheelersburg Local School District Board President, P.O. Box 340, Wheelersburg, OH 45694 postmarked by April 1, 2022.

Many students graduating from Wheelersburg High School have become outstanding members of society. The roots of their individual greatness may even be attributable to the educational start they received while attending Wheelersburg Local Schools. The creation of the Hall of Fame is an attempt to recognize Wheelersburg High School graduates for their contributions to society. The Hall of Fame shall also serve to remind current students of the importance education plays in preparing them for their future.

In addition to the characteristics found in the above paragraph, nominees must also meet the following criteria: He/She must be a graduate of WHS and must have attended a minimum of three years at WHS and/or the Scioto County Career Technical Center.