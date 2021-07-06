Posted on by

Photo Gallery: 4th of July fun!


Oakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July.

Oakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July.


A family sits and watches fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.


Lincoln Lester playing with a sparkler during a Fourth of July celebration


Isaiah Zornes enjoying a sparkler.


Sophie Claire enjoying her first Fourth of July celebration.


Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.


Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.


Ajay Adkins was fascinated with a sparkler on the Fourth of July holiday.


Marley Lester enjoying a sparkler on the Fourth of July.


Oakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July.

A family sits and watches fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Lincoln Lester playing with a sparkler during a Fourth of July celebration

Isaiah Zornes enjoying a sparkler.

Sophie Claire enjoying her first Fourth of July celebration.

Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.

Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.

Ajay Adkins was fascinated with a sparkler on the Fourth of July holiday.

Marley Lester enjoying a sparkler on the Fourth of July.

Oakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_-thofjuly7.jpgOakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July.

A family sits and watches fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4th-july9.jpgA family sits and watches fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Lincoln Lester playing with a sparkler during a Fourth of July celebration
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thjuly2.jpgLincoln Lester playing with a sparkler during a Fourth of July celebration

Isaiah Zornes enjoying a sparkler.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thjuly3.jpgIsaiah Zornes enjoying a sparkler.

Sophie Claire enjoying her first Fourth of July celebration.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thjuly4.jpgSophie Claire enjoying her first Fourth of July celebration.

Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thJuly5.jpgSubmitted by Angela Metzler Henson.

Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thjuly6.jpgSubmitted by Angela Metzler Henson.

Ajay Adkins was fascinated with a sparkler on the Fourth of July holiday.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thjuly8.jpgAjay Adkins was fascinated with a sparkler on the Fourth of July holiday.

Marley Lester enjoying a sparkler on the Fourth of July.
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_4thofjuly1.jpgMarley Lester enjoying a sparkler on the Fourth of July.