Photo Gallery: 4th of July fun!

Oakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July.

A family sits and watches fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Lincoln Lester playing with a sparkler during a Fourth of July celebration

Isaiah Zornes enjoying a sparkler.

Sophie Claire enjoying her first Fourth of July celebration.

Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.

Submitted by Angela Metzler Henson.

Ajay Adkins was fascinated with a sparkler on the Fourth of July holiday.

Marley Lester enjoying a sparkler on the Fourth of July.