Wheelersburg Basketball Homecoming

“A Thousand Years” will be the theme of Wheelersburg High School’s Basketball Homecoming.

The Homecoming ceremony will take place Friday, February 12 at 1:00. Due to COVID guidelines and attendance being limited, the ceremony will be live-streamed. The link to the live stream is https://www.youtube.com/c/WheelersburgMedia.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Lauren Jolly. She is the daughter of Scott and Maria Jolly. Lauren will be escorted by her twin brother, Aaron Jolly, son of Scott and Maria Jolly; Carter McCorkle, son of Jamie McCorkle and Matt McCorkle; Matthew Miller, son of Matt and Jennifer Miller; and J.J. Truitt, son of Jason and Brandy Truitt.

Jaiden Missler is the Senior Attendant. She is the daughter of Brian and Paige Missler. She will be escorted by Jonah Lawson, son of Jarodd and Michele Lawson.

The Junior Attendant is Sydney Hancock. She is the daughter of Matt and Cara Hancock. Sydney will be escorted by Cooper McKenzie, son of Seth and Kristi McKenzie.

Kyla Wente is the Sophomore Attendant. She is the daughter of Jim and Keisha Wente. Kyla will be escorted by Nolan Wright, son of Jennifer Dunham and Johnny Wright.

The Freshman Attendant is Alyssa Appling. She is the daughter of Robin Gerber and Dustin Appling. Alyssa will be escorted by Tyler Sommer, son of Shawn and Jennifer Sommer

Homecoming Queen – Lauren Jolly https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Lauren-Queen.jpg Homecoming Queen – Lauren Jolly Senior Attendant – Jaiden Missler https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Jaiden-Senior-Attendant.jpg Senior Attendant – Jaiden Missler Junior Attendant – Sydney Hancock https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Sydney-Junior-Attendant-1-.jpg Junior Attendant – Sydney Hancock Sophomore Attendant – Kyla Wente https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Kyla-Sophomore-Attendant.jpg Sophomore Attendant – Kyla Wente Freshman Attendant – Alyssa Appling https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Alyssa-Freshman-Attendant-1-.jpg Freshman Attendant – Alyssa Appling Wheelersburg Basketball Homecoming Queen and Court https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_HC-Group-Cropped.jpg Wheelersburg Basketball Homecoming Queen and Court

