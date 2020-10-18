Scioto County: Weekly construction update

CHILLICOTHE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County the week of Oct. 19. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 52 resurfacing – U.S. 52 between State Route 522 to the Greenup Dam will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 139 culvert replacement – State Route 139 will be reduced to one, 11-foot lane at the intersection with Salem Road starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Salem Road will also be closed for 30 days as part of this construction. The signed detour for Salem Road will be via Sulfur Springs Road, Winter Road, and Salem Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 335 bridge replacement – State Route 335 is reduced to one lane at the intersection with High St./Bennet School House Road. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 73 double bridge replacement – State Route 73 between Arion Road and Big Spruce Little Bear Road is reduced to one, 10-foot lane. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

