Scioto County: Weekly construction update

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County the week of Aug 17. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 23 resurfacing – U.S. 23 is reduced to one lane in each direction between state Route 348 and the Pike County line. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

U.S. 52 resurfacing – U.S. 52 between state Route 522 to the Greenup Dam will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 823 routine maintenance – state Route 823 will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for routine maintenance, pavement grinding, and other work as needed from August 3 to August 15. Estimated completion: August 15, by 6:30 p.m.

State Route 139 culvert replacement – state Route 139 will be reduced to one, 11-foot lane at the intersection with Salem Road starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Salem Road will also be closed for 30 days as part of this construction. The signed detour for Salem Road will be via Sulfur Springs Road, Winter Road, and Salem Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 335 bridge replacement – state Route 335 is reduced to one lane at the intersection with High St./Bennet School House Road. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 73 bridge replacement over Dry Run – state Route 73 will be reduced to one lane between Dry Run Road and Laurel Fork Road. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Additionally, Dry Run Road will be closed for 120 days at the intersection with State Route 73, and traffic will be detoured via Johnson Street and Euclid Avenue. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 73 double bridge replacement – state Route 73 between Arion Road and Big Spruce Little Bear Road is reduced to one, 10-foot lane. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_1937375-1.jpg