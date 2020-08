The New Boston Board of Education will be having a special board meeting Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Cafetorium to employ personnel.

Valley Local Schools will hold a Special Board Meeting on August 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the HIgh School Library to review and approve the District’s FY 2020-2021 restart plan and the remote learning plan requirement per HB164 for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.