The Vernon Senior Over 55 Club will be serving food on Election Day, November 5, between 10 AM and 2 PM. They are located at 1961 Turkey Foot Rd., Wheelersburg, Ohio.

The November meeting of the Vernon Township Trustees has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 14, 6 PM, at the Vernon Fire Station Number 1, 3335 Turkey Foot Rd., Wheelersburg, Ohio.

ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR

The Lucasville Community of Christ on 1392 Thomas Hollow Road Lucasville will be holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar on Thursday, November 7th, 4 to 8 pm and Friday, November 8th, 9 to 5.. A Chicken Noodle Dinner will be served both days, eat in or take out, with deliveries locally. Also, there will be homemade Vegetable Soup, Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and Hot Dogs. There will also be Pumpkin Logs, Peanut Brittle, and Hard Tac Cinnamon Candy, Baked Goods, Crafts and Attic Treasures All are welcome. For more information contact Paula Bramblette, Brenda Gregory,or Donna Gregory at the church number 740-259-2210.