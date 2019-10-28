Clay Alumni to hold Annual Christmas Craft Bazaar

The Clay High School Alumni will hold their seventh annual Clay Christmas Craft Bazaar on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the new Clay High School, from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. The public is invited. Admission is free.

Vendors include the following: She’s Sew Vain, All of Her Creations, Crafts by Kathy, Aaron’s Crafts, Quincy’s Soy Candles, Jen’s Bath Bombs, Longaberger Products, Tastefully Simple, Addicted to Crafting, Sending You a Smile Cards, SG Art Forms, Pink Zebra, Paparazzi Jewelry, Agnes and Dora, The Bag Lady, Avon, Sierra’s Haven, Color Street Nails, Thirty One, LouMart Handbags & Headsets, Graf’s Crafts, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Handmade Jewelry, Primitive Items, Paper Crafts, Glass and Stainless Steel Etching, Hand-Painted Signs and Décor, Suzy’s Sweets, Bill Newman Scholarship Fund, AD Designs, Chalk Couture, J &B Crafts. Repurposed Farmhouse, Baby Love’s Boutique, Alpaca Yarn Products, Christmas Items, many wood, floral and Christmas crafters along with a baked goods sale.

The Clay Alumni “Christmas General Store will offer many new and lightly used items for sale, with the accent on Christmas Merchandise. This year’s bazaar will afford shoppers the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping while picking up some good bargains.

A Pancake Breakfast will be served from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m., featuring pancakes, sausage, juice or milk, at a cost of $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children (10 and under). A combination of homemade chili, hotdogs, chips and soft drinks will be sold from 11:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m., at a cost of $5.00 per person.

A special area has been set aside for Santa Claus to be in attendance so that his “little friends” (boys and girls) can have their picture made with Jolly Old Santa.

Each family attending will receive a ticket, at the check-in desk, that will give them a chance to win a door prize. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day. There will be entertainment featuring the Christmas Theme.

The public is invited to come and enjoy a day of fun, food and great buys at the 2019 edition of the Clay Christmas Craft Bazaar to be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 during the hours of 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Clay School Alumni Association with proceeds benefiting the Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Scioto Christian Ministry Community Conversation Tues, Oct 29 at 6:30 pm

First Christian Church (843 3rd St, Portsmouth)

Topics of discussion will include (but not be limited to):

– Issues related to sex trafficking (awareness, intervention, prevention)

– Expanding the homeless shelter’s capacity

– Mentoring for children/youth

– Job training/job creation for survivors of trafficking

Please RSVP to either Facebook Event (SCM Community Conversation #1 or scminc50@yahoo.com

The Scioto County Children Services Board will hold a Special Board meeting on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Children Services Agency, Board Room, 3940 Gallia Street, New Boston, OH.

Tim Martin/St Jude’s 2nd Annual baseball camp!!

Date- Dec 7th Location- Hits 55 Covington Ky Cost- $100 per player Ages- 7-12 9:00 am to 12

Ages- 13 to 18 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Please mail money order or cashier checks to Tim Martin 390 Simon Miller Rd Wheelersburg Ohio 45694 *They must be made out to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Special Guest: Mr Perfect- LHP Tom Browning Pittsburgh Pirates Great- Al Oliver Former Mlb RHP- Larry Leubbers Former MLB All Star -Steve Delebar Pittsburgh Pirates org- C Dylan Shockley Boston Red Sox Scouting Supv Matt Davis MLB Scout – Marlon Styles MLB Scout – Denny Nagel MLB Scout- Dean Schuler

And more…

Please register at timmartinshowcase.com