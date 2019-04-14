The Greenup County Genealogy & Historical Society will be holding their next meeting on April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Greenup Library. This month they will be watching “What’s New on Ancestry”. All meetings are open to the public.

The Board of Trustees of Clay Township will hold a regular Board meeting on April 15 at 7:00 pm at the Clay Senior Center located at 107 N Arrowhead Rd. in the Clay Industrial Park.

Public Meeting Notification: The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board will hold the following meetings: Location: 919 7th Street, Portsmouth.

Finance Committee Meeting April 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Board of Director’s Meeting April 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Holy Week Luncheons April 15 through April 19, from noon to 12:55 pm each day. Speakers and music will be provided from local churches. First Christian Church, 3rd and Gay St., Portsmouth. Sponsored by the Scioto County Ministerial Association. Admission is free, donations will be accepted for meal.