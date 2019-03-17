Community Calendar

The Greenup County Genealogy & Historical Society will be meeting on March 28 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Greenup Library. This month we will be viewing a webinar on Research Road Maps: Your Path to Success. All meetings are open to the public.

Central Church of Christ, 1211 Grandview Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio will have a Christian Seder Celebration demonstration (without meal) on April 19th, at 6:30 p.m. RSVP: 740-353-5846 by April 8th.

The Northwest Regional Water District Regular Board Meeting will be held March 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex located at 123 Smith Street, McDermott, Ohio 45652.

The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board will hold the following meetings:

Executive Committee Meeting March 19, at 5:00 pm

Finance Committee Meeting March 19, at 5:30 pm

Board of Director’s Meeting March 19, at 6:00 pm Location: 919 7th Street, Portsmouth, OH

The Trustees of Clay Township will hold a regular Board meeting on March 18th at 7:00 pm. at the Clay Senior Center located in the Clay Industrial Park at 107 N Arrowhead Dr.