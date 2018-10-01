Noble Farms day of shopping and fun

Noble Family Farms held its 3rd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor WeekendSaturday and Sunday.

Nobles had a beautiful fall day, to have the fair, as there was no rain and it wasn’t so terribly hot, like it has been lately.

One of the tents that was set up had some of the most beautiful wreaths that people were quick to admire. The business called BFF Creations, were two ladies, Mary Berry and Robin Skidmore, both from Gallipolis, who make crafts out of their homes. They have been doing this now for about a year. Both women work full time jobs as well, one of them works days and one works nights, so they make their crafts and then put them together for shows. They have been best friends since the first grade and are now in their 60’s. They were both excited to have their photo taken and just being at the fair.

There was a couple from Jackson who were working the Scentsy booth, Jenny Sizemore was the Independent Consultant and she said she was a school teacher, who sells Scentsy on the side.

Megan and Jason Noble own Noble Farms and Jason’s grandmother lived and owned the farm. Megan said they had taken their kids to another venue similar to Noble Farms and it was quite a drive, so they thought of the farm, and they started brainstorming to have something in this area and so began Noble Family Farms. For this event, Megan said, “We always have a big turnout and it’s grown every year and almost doubled in size since last year. Last year we had 30 vendors and this year, we have 60 some.” She also pointed out that we have so many talented people in our area and how it’s nice to get to showcase some of them.

That idea led to the Star Inc. workshop and Tracy Cordle. Cordle, who works in the Adult services area, says Star, has an art and woodworking area, Eric Sutter runs the woodworking area and has a combined area where they help the individuals make the items. The adults then get money for making and selling their items. Cordle talked about one of their older students, Walter Herles, who she says, “he has limited use of his arm, so this marble art, what I do is, we lay it in the copy paper box and we put paint on marble and he shakes the marbles to paint the item, then the initial thing, I trace and he paints, then they make him a wooden frame that he paints black, we get the colors he wants and he dips a paint stick in and then hold the paint stick over the frame and swirls the paint from the stick, he usually makes super hero types of these. We usually sell them from 20 to 25 dollars.” Cordle said she has been in this field since 1991, but not at Star the entire time and that she loves it.

One of the other unique vendor tents was Across the Creek Art & Design Studio. Artist and owner, Chris Aboon is from Greenup, Ky. All of his art is handcrated, no computer. Everythng is done by free hand. He said he had been doing art his entire life. He was senior art developer for Cabella’s until two years ago, until Bass Pro bought them out and he lost his job. So, this is what he does now. Aboon says, ” I don’t use stencils, or anything. I paint everything myself, without any patterns or anything, like that.” Aboon says that he also has a Facebook page where people can see his art.

Some of the vendors at the event, were: Suzy’s Sweets, LulaRoe Mantell, Paparazzi Jewelry, Inc, Mamaw Noble’s Afghans, Scentsy, Misty’s Flowers & Candy Kitchen, *Needle Creek Designs, *BFF Creations, & Crafts, Journey’s Edge Farm, Cool Hollow Design, *Across the Creek Art & Design Studio, All of Her Creations, *Farmhouse Designs, *Pampered Pup, *Create the Things Boutique, *The Jewelry Box, *The Vinyl Corner, Mommy and Me Shach, Wink Naturals, Bling on a Budget, Cupcake CONNection, and Name Rings by Kay, along with many many others.

Noble Farms is a family friendly place to take the family any time this fall. Noble Family Farms is open September 15th- November 4th for the 2018 fall season, Open Tues-Fri 3pm-6pm, Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 1pm-6pm to the general public. The farm is booking fall field trips, birthday parties, family reunions, company outings, and youth group events.

Located at 11210 State Route 335, in Minford, Ohio, weekday admission is $6, weekend Admission $8 (2 and under FREE) Admission price includes all attractions, except pumpkins (priced per pound), pumpkin decorating, and apple for the launchers (15 apples for $5). The farm boasts Mega Maze or the smaller Mini Maze, tricycle track and pedal cart track, five 40 foot hillside slides, and Massive play area for children which includes a large play set, hay mountain, tire tower, corn pit, sensory garden, human fooseball, construction site, lawn games, and so much more.

Across the Creek Art & Design Studio, artist and owner, Chris Aboon’s hand made art work. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/10/web1_Artist.jpg Across the Creek Art & Design Studio, artist and owner, Chris Aboon’s hand made art work. Kimberly Jenkins Mary Berry and Robin Skidmore, best friends and owner of BFF Creations show their crafts. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/10/web1_Best-Friends.jpg Mary Berry and Robin Skidmore, best friends and owner of BFF Creations show their crafts. Kimberly Jenkins Tracy Cordle and Tammy from Star, selling the crafts that the adults make there at Star. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/10/web1_Star.jpg Tracy Cordle and Tammy from Star, selling the crafts that the adults make there at Star. Kimberly Jenkins One of the many views of things happening at Noble Family Farms. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/10/web1_Farm.jpg One of the many views of things happening at Noble Family Farms. Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

