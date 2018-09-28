Adult Day celebrated

Last week was National Adult Week, celebrated September 16-22 with the focus of promoting advocacy.

A celebration was held at United Scioto Senior Activities, with over 100 friends and supporters of the center in attendance. Dr. Jitendra Patel was presented with a certificate for his continued support of the program over the years, and Portsmouth Mayor Kevin E. Johnson presented the center with a proclamation for their 20 years of service and to honor National Adult Week. The center is the only one in Scioto County, and is located on Market Street in downtown Portsmouth in the heart of the beautiful Boneyfiddle District. To schedule a tour of the facility call (740) 354-3661.