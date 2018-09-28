The Activity Directors from Edgewood Manor of Lucasville Visited Northwest Headstart. The staff & kids made scarecrow crafts together, snacks were also provided. Pictured with the kids are Directors, Janell Hiles from Lucas 2 and Jonathon Stevens from Lucas 1.

