Bible verse of the day

For Christ’s love compels us, because we are convinced that one died for all, and therefore all died. And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again.

—2 Corinthians 5:14-15

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

What motivates you to do what you do? What drives you to accomplish, to achieve, and to pursue even more? Paul said that love was his compelling force. What would happen in our lives if love was truly THE compelling factor in our motivation and behavior? What if our desire to love those who do not know Jesus’ saving grace became our all-consuming concern out of love? He died so that it would be! Let’s not disappoint him.

My Prayer…

God of eternity, please be with me as I seek to allow love to be my primary compelling motivation in life. I want to show Jesus my love and appreciation for all that he has done to save me. I want to live for Jesus so others know he is Lord of my life. I want my words and life to show his love to others so they can truly experience it and come to know him. Please bless me as I pursue this goal. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

