Allen Chapel welcomes new pastor

Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located on Dr. James F. Scott Place & Waller Streets in Portsmouth, is happy to announce the arrival of a new pastor, Rev. William E. “Gene” Tillman. Rev. Tillman is an ordained itinerant minister in the African Methodist Episcopal church. He was previously the pastor of Shorter Chapel AME Church in Greenfield, Ohio.

Rev. Tillman is one of five children born to Smiley and Benita Tillman, including a twin brother Ben Tillman. He was raised at Bethel AME Church in Lockland, Ohio. It was there at the age of 6 years old that Rev. Tillman decided to “confess with his mouth and believe in his heart that Jesus is Lord. Since then he has had opportunities to preach at youth programs at the district and conference levels. Rev. Tillman graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music, with concentrations in both voice and Black Music. He is currently working towards a Master of Divinity Degree at Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, OH. Rev. Tillman is described by his peers as a powerful preacher” and “gifted vocalist.” His favorite Bible passage is Jeremiah 17:7-8, “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord and whose trust is the Lord…” The quote that Rev. Tillman strives to live by is “ I aspire to inspire before I expire.”

The congregation of Allen Chapel AME Church would like to invite the community to come meet and welcome Rev. Tillman to the area. The Welcome to Portsmouth Reception will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the 14th Street Community Center, 1222 14th Street, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, so, please RSVP to Alece Cowen 740.352.4929 or Maria Battle 678.230.7806.

