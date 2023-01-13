Bible verse of the day

Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves.

—Romans 12:10

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

We are to be devoted to one another. We are to honor one another. And the basis of this loving devotion and honor is found in one central truth: Because God is our Father, we are one family. We are siblings in God’s Kingdom. Our relationship is eternal and built on God’s grace to us and our grace expressed to each other.

My Prayer…

Shepherd of my soul, thank you for making me part of your family. Thank you for the wonderful brothers and sisters in Christ who have blessed my life over the years. Thank you for their support and encouragement. Please use me to bless others in your family as these precious people have blessed and honored me. In the name of Jesus, your Son and my older brother, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

