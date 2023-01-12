Bible verse of the day

You are to help your brothers until the LORD gives them rest, as he has done for you, and until they too have taken possession of the land that the LORD your God is giving them. After that, you may go back and occupy your own land, which Moses the servant of the LORD gave you east of the Jordan toward the sunrise.

—Joshua 1:14-15

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

I find it so easy to think of my needs and my safety first. I don’t want to be selfish, but when it comes to making decisions about the investment of my time, it’s so easy for me to see things only from MY perspective. But with God’s people, it’s a “we” and “us” perspective that is important, not a “me” and “mine” perspective. The Eastern tribes of Israel had reached their Promised Land. But they were not to quit the fight and settle there until all God’s people were safely in their homeland. The same is true for us in God’s Kingdom today. We are to look not only to our needs, but also to those of our brothers and sisters in Christ.

My Prayer…

Loving Father, please give me a more gracious and generous heart so that I might better demonstrate your love to a struggling brother or sister in Christ today. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

