Bible verse of the day

Serve the LORD with fear and rejoice with trembling. … Blessed are all who take refuge in him.

—Psalm 2:11-12

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

The LORD is God. We must not take for granted his holiness and might. But the incredible reality of God’s grace is this: God, who thundered at Mount Sinai and spoke into existence the universe with its marvelous expanse, loves us and longs for us to draw near and find refuge in him. We can rejoice in reverent awe. We can praise with holy fear. We can rest secured because our trust is not in what is human, what is temporary, and what is vulnerable. The LORD is our God!

My Prayer…

Forgive me, Father, for the times that I have cheapened your grace with inappropriate speech and irresponsible behavior. You are God alone. You alone are worthy of praise. Thank you for not only being holy and mighty, but also being near and providing me a place of refuge and protection. Thank you, dear Father, for being God! In Jesus’ name. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

