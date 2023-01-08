Bible verse of the day

[Joshua said,] “For the LORD your God dried up the Jordan before you until you had crossed over. The LORD your God did to the Jordan just what he had done to the Red Sea when he dried it up before us until we had crossed over. He did this so that all the peoples of the earth might know that the hand of the LORD is powerful and so that you might always fear the LORD your God.”

—Joshua 4:23-24

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

God demonstrates his love to us because he is loving. God demonstrates his love to us because he knows we would be lost without it. God demonstrates his love to us because he wants to show his power to the peoples of the world. God demonstrates his love for us because he wants us to know his awesome might to save. God demonstrates his love for us so we will deeply respect, honor, and revere him.

My Prayer…

Holy and Almighty God, I praise you for your majesty and might. I praise you for your love and your grace. I praise you with my heart full of thanks. I praise you with my head bowed low in reverence, to honor and glorify you, the only true and living God. May honor and glory and praise be yours in my heart and in my life as long as I live on this earth. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]