Bible verse of the day

But you are a shield around me, O LORD; you bestow glory on me and lift up my head.

—Psalm 3:3

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

My dad would never let me walk slouched over with my head down. “Remember son, you are a Ware. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. Even on your worst day you are still my son and a child of God!” God is our protector and our proud Father. He gives us glory because he loves us. Because he is our Father who gives us such gracious gifts, we don’t walk with our head bowed low and our spirits slumped over. He gives us ultimate victory! Even on those dark days when victory is hard to find, we are still God’s children. Our Father paints the sunsets and holds the stars in their orbits. He guarantees our future. How can we walk dejectedly when we remember this?

My Prayer…

God of glory, majesty, and might, I praise you for all the many works of your handiwork I see in nature. I praise you for the laws that hold our universe in place by your command. I praise you for the redeeming work of Jesus. So to you, God, I lift my heart, my hands, and my head and praise you for your grace and glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]