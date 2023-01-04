Bible verse of the day

Joshua told the people, “Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the LORD will do amazing things among you.”

—Joshua 3:5

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

“Get ready. Get set. Go!” These words from our childhood are very important for us today as we seek to do God’s will. God wants us to be ready. But all the personal preparation in the world is not going to make a difference if we have not dedicated ourselves and consecrated ourselves to do what we do to glorify God. What plans do you have for this next year? What plans do you have for tomorrow? What plans do you have for today? Before we “Get set” and “Go,” let’s get ready by dedicating ourselves to the Lord and his work!

My Prayer…

Father of Mercies, I recognize that my plans and my ways are not necessarily your plans or your ways. Please help me as I dedicate myself to reading Scripture and listening for your will. I want to honor you in all I do and dedicate my efforts and myself to your glory, honor, and praise. In the name of Jesus, my Savior and Lord, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]