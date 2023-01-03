Bible verse of the day

Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”

—Hebrews 13:5

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

We have two choices for our lives. Either we can live by faith or by sight. We can trust in God’s abiding presence and power or we can depend upon our own resources. But wealth, like health, status, and reputation are all subject to decay and disappearance. Only one Source is always there for us and we know we can depend upon him, because he has been there for so many who have come before us. Never is forever and this one never I cherish: “Never will I forsake you!”

My Prayer…

Holy Father, the Great I Am, thank you for being there tomorrow before I arrive there. Thank you for being there in my past when all others forsook me. Thank you for being there when I was unaware of your presence until I looked back and saw the evidences of your grace. Please give me courage to truly believe your promises, especially this one about always being there. Your promise has made “never” a very important word for me today! Thank you. In the name of your loving Son, Jesus, I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]

